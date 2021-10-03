NC DHHS Flu
Sunday Evening Weather Update: First Alert: Daily chances for a scattered rain and a few storms this week

Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers possible. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the mid-60s for Charlotte and the piedmont, with upper 50s for the mountains.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday will feature isolated rain showers and storms, with many people staying dry. Scattered rain is expected to increase in coverage through midweek and linger late into the week. Milder temperatures return, yet muggy conditions will continue.

  • Isolated rain and storms for Monday, with highs around 80 degrees.
  • Scattered rain Tuesday through Friday, with mid to upper 70s.
  • A few rain showers next weekend, with mid-70s on average.

Oct. 3 7 Day Forecast
Oct. 3 7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued Monday through Friday, with daily chances for scattered rain and a few storms. Morning low temperatures will be in the mid-60s, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Make sure you have your umbrella or rain jacket before you head out the door, yet rain looks to be more “off-and-on” during the day.

There is uncertainty about how next weekend will develop exactly, yet right now temperatures look to be in the mid-70s, with a few rain showers possible.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Central Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has with winds of 100 mph and is expected to diminish in strength this week, as it moves into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

LIVE Weather Radar

Victor has been downgraded to a tropical depression and should dissipate over the Central Atlantic in the coming days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

