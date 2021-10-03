NC DHHS Flu
One killed, multiple hit by gunfire in Lee Co. Waffle House shooting

Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a Waffle House outside of Bishopville near...
Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a Waffle House outside of Bishopville near the 116-mile marker of I-20.(Dakota News Now)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left one dead and multiple injured in Lee County Sunday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a Waffle House outside of Bishopville near the 116-mile marker of I-20.

The name of the person killed cannot be released, however, deputies say it was a black man in his twenties.

Police are currently searching for a white-colored sedan that they believe was involved. The others who were shot are expected to recover from their injuries.

Those injured were patrons and employees of the Waffle House.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect and examining the scene. SLED is assisting with the investigation right now.

