North Carolina distilleries open on Sunday for the first time in nearly 90 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first since 1933, liquor bottles are now being sold on Sundays at North Carolina distilleries thanks to the new state law, HB890.

The law, which allows N.C. distilleries to sell bottled spirits on a Sunday, went into effect on Oct. 1, and multiple distilleries opened their doors to celebrate and sell bottles on Sunday.

North Carolina has been unable to sell bottled liquor on Sundays for almost 90 years due to the repeal of Prohibition in North Carolina.

Southern Distilling Company in Statesville made its first sale on Sunday to bill sponsor Rep. Timothy Moffitt to celebrate the historic new law and take advantage of the new sales opportunities.

Muddy River Distillery, Old Nick Williams Company Farm & Distillery, Bogue Sound Distillery, Mystic Farm & Distilling Company also took part on Sunday.

“For the first time in our history and in the history of the state, consumers were able to walk into a distillery on Sunday and purchase a bottle of their favorite spirits,” said Pete Barger, president of the Distillers Association of North Carolina and CEO of Southern Distilling Company. “The outdated ban on Sunday sales simply kept our businesses from opening seven days a week and consumers from making their own choices about when to make purchases.”

Customers buy liquor bottles at Southern Distilling Company on Sunday. (Southern Distilling Company)

The bill allows sales from 12-9 p.m. on Sundays and Great Wagon Wagon Road Distilling Company owner Oliver Mulligan told WBTV earlier this week that he believes his store’s monthly income will increase by about 20 percent just by being open one more day a week.

“We had an incredible first Sunday and look forward to many more down the line,” Barger said. “This new law couldn’t come at a better time as so many distilleries in North Carolina continue to struggle with the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19.”

