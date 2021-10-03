NC DHHS Flu
N.C. Maritime Museum to christen 30-foot motor crusier

30-foot motor cruiser
30-foot motor cruiser(Cynthia Brown)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C Maritime Museum is christening a boat they build from the ground up Sunday.

During the event, they will christen a 30-foot motor cruiser that has been under construction at Harvey W. Smith Watercraft since November.

The museum says the wooden vessel was built through a series of boat building lessons.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Watercraft Center in Beaufort.

