N.C. Maritime Museum to christen 30-foot motor crusier

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C Maritime Museum is christening a boat they build from the ground up Sunday.

During the event, they will christen a 30-foot motor cruiser that has been under construction at Harvey W. Smith Watercraft since November.

The museum says the wooden vessel was built through a series of boat building lessons.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Watercraft Center in Beaufort.

