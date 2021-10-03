Hurricane Sam continues to weaken as it moves into cooler waters

NC DHHS Flu
Sam currently has winds of 100 mph, with a movement to the east-northeast at 16 mph.
Tropical Weather Oct. 3 WBTV(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam is weakening, yet expanding in size as it moves toward the Northern Atlantic, and into cooler waters. Sam is expected to become a large and powerful post-tropical low pressure system on Monday and impact the coasts of Greenland and Iceland for the late part of the week.

Sam currently has winds of 100 mph, with a movement to the east-northeast at 16 mph.

Tropical Tracker Oct. 3(WBTV)

Tropical Depression Victor continues to weaken in the Central Atlantic and is forecasted to dissipate early this week. Victor has winds of 35 mph, and is moving to the northwest at 13 mph, and poses no threat to land.

We are also closely watching a weather disturbance near the Bahamas, which could become better organized this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

