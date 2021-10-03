First Alert for showers all this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve enjoyed several beautiful days, but our nice weather streak is about to come to an end.

Did you like yesterday? Today will be lot like it. There will be sun and highs in the mid-80s. There’s a 20 percent chance for a shower - mainly in the mountains and foothills.

The week ahead will be unsettled every day. That’s why we’ve issued a First Alert Monday through Thursday. The chance for rain will arrive during the day on Monday. That chance won’t leave until Friday. There is a chance for a shower at any time and that could potentially disrupt your plans. We aren’t expecting severe weather, though.

Seven day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

We will be a little cooler. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s. We’ll be in the 70s for the rest of the week. The humidity will still be high though.

Things look to improve by Friday. Showers will be few and far between. The weekend looks good too. A few showers are possible on Saturday but Sunday is looking dry.

Hurricane Sam has weakened to a category 2 storm. It will continue to move NE and become post-tropical by tomorrow. It will still be a strong storm. It just won’t keep its tropical characteristics.

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

Victor remains a Tropical Depression and should be a remnant low by Monday.

- Make it a great Sunday! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

