NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert for showers all this week

First Alert Weather: The week ahead will be unsettled every day
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ve enjoyed several beautiful days, but our nice weather streak is about to come to an end.

  • Highs in the 80s today
  • Showers all week
  • Temps return to the 70s

Did you like yesterday? Today will be lot like it. There will be sun and highs in the mid-80s. There’s a 20 percent chance for a shower - mainly in the mountains and foothills.

The week ahead will be unsettled every day. That’s why we’ve issued a First Alert Monday through Thursday. The chance for rain will arrive during the day on Monday. That chance won’t leave until Friday. There is a chance for a shower at any time and that could potentially disrupt your plans. We aren’t expecting severe weather, though.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

We will be a little cooler. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s. We’ll be in the 70s for the rest of the week. The humidity will still be high though.

Things look to improve by Friday. Showers will be few and far between. The weekend looks good too. A few showers are possible on Saturday but Sunday is looking dry.

Hurricane Sam has weakened to a category 2 storm. It will continue to move NE and become post-tropical by tomorrow. It will still be a strong storm. It just won’t keep its tropical characteristics.

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

Victor remains a Tropical Depression and should be a remnant low by Monday.

- Make it a great Sunday! Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son
Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Good Question: Why do some people get more vaccine side effects then others?

Latest News

First Alert for showers all this week
First Alert for showers all this week
Warm end to the weekend with rain chances to start off the week
Warm end to the weekend with rain chances to start off the week
Tropical Update: Tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor
Tropical Update: Tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Depression Victor
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
Warm end to the weekend with rain chances to start off the week