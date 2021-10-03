As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, the Salisbury Fire Department reminds residents to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety™”

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention WeekTM campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire SafetyTM.”

This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA.

The Salisbury Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2021 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Terry Smith, Fire Marshal. “Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”

Salisbury Fire Department wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”

· A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

· A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

· All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

· Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

· Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Salisbury, please contact the Salisbury Fire Department at 704-638-5351. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.

