NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.

No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Missing couple found shot, killed inside Newton newspaper office
Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son
Ethan Govan was a first grade student at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte.
‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was shot and killed at a house party. (Source:...
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says