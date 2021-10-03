Cris Snarsky-Leckonby nominated for Exceptional Children’s Educator of Excellence Award

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) is proud to announce Cris Snarsky-Leckonby was nominated for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) Educator of Excellence Award.

Snarsky-Leckonby has served as an Exceptional Children’s teacher in RSS for seven years and serves as co-EC department chair at East Rowan High School.

“As a leader, she does not put herself in the limelight nor does she take sole credit for any individual or team accomplishments. She is the epitome of a team player and wants each of her coworkers to share in the honor she has received,” said Dr. Elizabeth Mitcham, Director of Exceptional Children. “She is always the first to step up, step in and volunteer to lend a helping hand. She excels in relationship building, which allows her to form strong bonds with her students and families and allows her to advocate, accommodate and teach skills to meet their unique needs in the classroom, the school environment and in the community.”

Snarsky-Leckonby will be recognized at the State Conference of Exceptional Children in November.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.