Blue Ridge Parkway trail near Asheville temporarily closed after bear attacked picnicking couple

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - An Asheville-area trail on the Blue Ridge Parkway is temporarily closed after multiple bear attacks last week.

The temporary trail closure and food restrictions will stay in place until Friday, Oct. 8. The trail is near the Folk Art Center, at milepost 382, in Asheville, on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The National Park Service said a couple having a picnic on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina survived multiple bear attacks which it says may have been triggered by their barking dog.

News outlets report a news release from the park service says the couple was near the Folk Art Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29, when they were alerted to the bear by their dog.

Officials say the dog ran toward the bear, which made repeated attacks on the couple before they retreated to their car with the dog.

The couple was treated at an Asheville hospital and released.

In the interest of public safety, local closures and restrictions include:

The Mountains to Sea Trail, from its intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near Milepost 384 to the Riceville Road Bridge at Milepost 382,

The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail, and

Picnicking between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near Milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near Milepost 380.

“Wildlife biologists and park staff have monitored the area since Thursday, September 30, 2021, in an attempt to locate the bear involved in repeated attacks on a local couple last week,” park officials said. “At this time, the bear has not been located, and biologists are removing traps placed in the area.”

Park officials said that the Folk Art Center and many portions of the Parkway are very close to neighboring communities which can increase the likelihood of bears being exposed regularly to humans and human foods.

Officials also warn people of how most human-bear conflicts can be prevented.

“Wildlife experts remind park visitors and neighbors that having people change their behavior, such as securing attractants (e.g., trash), keeping pets on 6-feet or less, non-retractable leashes, and not approaching or feeding bears can help prevent most situations before they can occur.”

For more information, visit the National Parks Service website.

