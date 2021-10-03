NC DHHS Flu
Bear attacks couple picnicking at Blue Ridge Parkway site

(Cheryl Senter (custom credit) | AP / Cheryl Senter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The National Park Service says a couple having a picnic on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has survived multiple bear attacks which it says may have been triggered by their barking dog.

News outlets report a news release from the park service says the couple were near the Folk Art Center on Wednesday when they were alerted to the bear by their dog.

Officials say the dog ran toward the bear, which made repeated attacks on the couple before they retreated to their car with the dog.

The couple were treated at an Asheville hospital and released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

