Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- The law firm representing the estate for former Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield says they’ve reached a settlement with the lawyer and insurance company who represented Satterfield’s children after she died.

In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was reached Friday between Satterfield’s estate, Cory Fleming, and the insurance carrier connected to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Fleming and his firm agreed that the Estate will be paid back all legal fees and expenses Mr. Fleming and his law firm received from the $4,300,000 they recovered for the Estate in connection with the claims asserted against Alex Murdaugh for the death of Gloria Satterfield,” wrote attorney Eric Bland.

According to Satterfield’s obituary, she died at the age of 57 on February 26, 2018, at Trident Medical Center. Satterfield died from injuries she sustained after “a trip and fall accident,” according to the settlement reached between Satterfield’s estate and Alex Murdaugh after her death.

According to Bland, Satterfield’s children never received the more than four-million-dollar settlement reached between their first lawyer after their Mom’s death, Cory Fleming, and Murdaugh. On September 15, 2021, Bland filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh, Fleming, and Fleming’s firm for breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy.

Bland says Fleming was referred to Satterfield’s sons by Alex Murdaugh. Bland said Fleming was also one of Murdaugh’s “best friends and college roommate.”

“Mr. Fleming stepped forward and did the right thing by the Estate. Mr. Fleming and his law firm maintain, they—like others—were victims of Alex Murdaugh’s fraudulent scheme,” wrote Bland.

Bland says the insurance carrier has also said they would pay Satterfield’s children their full policy limit.

“The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in this tragic matter,” Bland wrote on behalf of the family.

The statement said Fleming and his firm would be putting out another statement later this week.

