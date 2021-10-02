CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Truist Field turned pink Saturday morning thanks to all of the participants who showed up for the first-ever Pink Cupcake Walk in uptown Charlotte.

Roughly 1,300 people registered for the event that celebrated breast cancer survivors.

WBTV’s own Molly Grantham created the event in part to give people an outdoor option to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers after the Susan G Komen Race for the Cure went virtual again this year.

The event also ended with the second day of the Taste of Charlotte.

“Two months ago WBTV and Taste of Charlotte was like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s try something, let’s dream this up,’” WBTV’s Molly Grantham said.

WBTV, a sponsor of the event, was there to capture the fun, the emotion and the delicious cupcakes.

Breast cancer survivors and thrivers looped around the baseball field, each with his or her own story.

All of the proceeds, including a $10,000 check, from Saturday’s Pink Cupcake Walk went to the foundation GoJenGo which helps survivors.

“I am a three-time cancer survivor,” said Valencia Burse.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer and yes, men do get breast cancer,” said Gerald Locke.

“I went through chemo, and radiation, and surgery, and my friend Suzanne was here helped me through it,” said Kim Shaw.

Stories, courage, celebration: Hundreds walk for cancer survivors in Pink Cupcake Walk at Truist Field (WBTV)

The breast cancer survivors and thrivers celebrated and supported each other while picking up a cupcake from local bakeries after each lap.

Joe Pagani founded GoJenGo after his wife, Jen, died following a battle with breast cancer.

“We lost her 7 years ago,” Pogani said. “Prior to that she fought for about six years and during that time while she was in the infusion room, she saw a lot of people who didn’t have the support that we had.”

GoJenGo helps breast cancer patients and survivors with rent, food, transportation and utilities.

“So they can concentrate on the important fight that they have,” Pogani said.

There were sisters – Phyllis Monteith and Elizabeth Bolick – who have survived cancer for 11 and two years, respectively.

There were families. There was the WBTV News team.

No cancer survivor walked alone.

About $40,000 was raised for GoJenGo.

