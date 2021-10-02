NC DHHS Flu
Sciba’s kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville, 37-34

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Sciba kicked a 29-yard field goal with 22 seconds left and No. 24 Wake Forest beat Louisville 37-34 to remain unbeaten.

Sam Hartman threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns to lead the offense for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest also got a huge boost late from Justice Ellison with several key runs on the go-ahead drive.

Louisville got a final drive with a chance to tie but its lateral-filled final play didn’t cross midfield to end it.

Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Cardinals.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

