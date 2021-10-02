NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina board passes strict rules for teaching race

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing Critical Race Theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold nearly $8 million in funding.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Johnston County teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that American historical figures weren’t heroes, undermine the U.S. Constitution in lessons or describe racism as a permanent part of American life.

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners was withholding $7.9 million until the school board passed a policy preventing critical race theory from county classrooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

