N.C. Rep. Dana Bumgardner, from Gaston County, dies after fight with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Congressman from Gaston County died after battling cancer.

Rep. Dana Bumgardner, a Republican who served district 109 in Gaston County, served eight years in the N.C. House of Representatives.

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Bumgardner’s death.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague, Rep. Dana Bumgardner following his battle with cancer,” Speaker Moore said. “Rep. Bumgardner, former insurance chair and current appropriations chair, served in the North Carolina House of Representatives for eight years.

“A businessman of 20 years, Dana was a principled man who fought hard for his constituents in Gaston County. He was quick-witted, principled, and never afraid to speak up for what was right. While Rep. Bumgardner was never afraid of a tough legislative battle, he always did so with grace and was friendly with his colleagues on both sides of an issue.”

Bumgardner is survived by his wife Cindy, of 34 years, children Lauren and Austin, and grandchildren Payton, Maggie and Kate.

