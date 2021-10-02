Missing couple found shot outside Newton newspaper

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for two persons reported missing came to a gruesome end Friday after both were found shot and killed off North College Avenue in Newton.

Officers and deputies with the Newton Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate a missing person from Newton and a person reported missing from Catawba County. While following up on several leads, officers located both of the missing persons’ vehicles around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of 309 North College Avenue, The Observer News Enterprise.

Upon further investigation, the officers found two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds. The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Cindy J. Hull and 58-year-old Larry B. Brigham, both of Newton. Hull and Brigham were in a dating relationship prior to this incident.

“This is a tragic situation and our prayers are with the Hull and Brigham families. We also want the public to know that this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community,” Chief Vidal Sipe.

This is an ongoing investigation between the Newton Police Department and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430 or the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-465-8340.

