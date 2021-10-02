NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Great weekend ahead with First Alert for rain next week

First Alert Weather: Looking ahead to a dry weekend
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is giving you the green light!

  • Dry weekend
  • Temps in the 80s
  • Rain chances all next week

Today and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. It isn’t exactly fall-like, but rain won’t stand in the way of any of your plans.

The week ahead will be unsettled every day. This isn’t a bad thing. We need rain. We’re more than 2″ behind for the year. We do have a decent chance of catching up before the week is over.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

The flip side of that is that it won’t be the nicest week. We aren’t necessarily looking at severe weather, but skies will be mainly cloudy and there’s a chance for rain every day. Highs will be closer to normal in the week ahead - but it won’t have that crisp fall feel quite yet. The humidity will be on the high side even though temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

We are monitoring Hurricane Sam. This storm is a beast!

Tropical tracker
Tropical tracker(First Alert Weather)

The category 4 storm should remain a major hurricane through the weekend. As long as it stays out over the ocean though, it isn’t hurting anyone. Tropical Storm Victor is weakening out over the Atlantic. It isn’t expected to affect land either.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
The Rolling Stones (left-right) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards...
Review: Mick Jagger puts on astonishing show in Charlotte. Was it the pimento cheese?
Ethan Govan, a 7-year-old who attended Stoney Point Elementary School, has died after...
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
Vickie Morell
Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in DUI crash in Lancaster County, troopers say
Police: Person fatally shot in south Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
Police: Person fatally shot in south Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Great weekend ahead with First Alert for rain next week
First Alert Weather: Great weekend ahead with First Alert for rain next week
Evening Update: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week
Evening Update: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week
First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week
First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week (NEEDS FINISHING)
Here's how things are looking for this weekend's Taste of Charlotte.
Evening Update: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week