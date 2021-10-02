Great weekend ahead with First Alert for rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is giving you the green light!

Dry weekend

Temps in the 80s

Rain chances all next week

Today and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. It isn’t exactly fall-like, but rain won’t stand in the way of any of your plans.

The week ahead will be unsettled every day. This isn’t a bad thing. We need rain. We’re more than 2″ behind for the year. We do have a decent chance of catching up before the week is over.

Seven day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

The flip side of that is that it won’t be the nicest week. We aren’t necessarily looking at severe weather, but skies will be mainly cloudy and there’s a chance for rain every day. Highs will be closer to normal in the week ahead - but it won’t have that crisp fall feel quite yet. The humidity will be on the high side even though temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

We are monitoring Hurricane Sam. This storm is a beast!

Tropical tracker (First Alert Weather)

The category 4 storm should remain a major hurricane through the weekend. As long as it stays out over the ocean though, it isn’t hurting anyone. Tropical Storm Victor is weakening out over the Atlantic. It isn’t expected to affect land either.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

