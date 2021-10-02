3 Things to Know: Letter spacing can help children with reading

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight with a discovery that could help a lot of children.

Reading is the foundation to learning every other subject in school.

The trouble with that can be a domino effect.

But researchers have found something as simple as the spacing between letters could make a big difference for children.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is how this research was done.

This was done at Anglia Ruskin University.

Researchers studied 59 children between the ages of 11 and 15, and 32 of them had dyslexia.

All of the students had to read four texts out loud.

The texts all had different formats.

Some had regular spacing, some had extra spacing, and some had colors.

Thing two is what happened.

Across the board, students read faster when the font had extra spacing between letters.

The children with dyslexia read 13 percent faster.

The rest of the children read five percent faster. In addition to that, the students with dyslexia didn’t miss as many words when they were reading.

Why is that?

That brings us to thing three.

The lead researcher says it’s probably because using extra spacing reduces something known as the “crowding effect.”

It can make it hard to recognize letters which slows down someone’s reading speed.

The researcher goes on to say, “Our findings strongly suggest that teaching professionals can be confident that all children would be helped by increased letter spacing in reading materials. As well as being a relatively simple change to make when producing handouts and worksheets, it means that children with dyslexia need not feel singled out by the introduction of specially adapted reading materials, as this is something that everyone can benefit from.”

