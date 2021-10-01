Zachary Lowensten named beginning Teacher of the Year

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Zachary Lowensten, a second-year math teacher at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, was named the Rowan-Salisbury Schools 2021-2022 Beginning Teacher of the Year in a surprise announcement on Thursday.

Lowensten was surrounded by his family on Zoom, and his principal, colleagues and district administrators this afternoon to offer congratulations and support, as Corriher-Lipe Middle School Principal April Williamson made the announcement.

“Mr. Lowensten is a vibrant teacher who puts 100 percent into everything he does. When you walk into his classes, he is always engaged in conversation with students about math. Students are excited and always explaining their thinking and learning,” said Williamson, who recommended Lowensten for the award.

Lowensten earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from State University of New York at New Patltz. Lowensten was selected from among six nominees and three finalists.

In addition to Lowensten, nominees include:

1. Brittany Barrett from North Rowan High (Finalist)

2. Carson Davis from West Rowan High (Finalist)

3. Brittany Hager from North Rowan Elementary

4. Brittany McGee from West Rowan Elementary

5. Shane Carrol from North Rowan High

Lowensten will go on to participate in the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. NCCAT designed the award to honor and retain excellent beginning teachers who are the future of education in North Carolina. He also received a gift card, compliments of Bangkok Downtown, and other gifts.

RSS extends a special thank you to the judges for their hard work during the selection process. They are:

● Makenna Pate, previous RSS Beginning Teacher of the Year

● Donna Seaford from NC State Employees Credit Union

● Kelli Antonides from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

● Larry Cartner from Catawba College

