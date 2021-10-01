‘We must uphold standards:’ CMS revising student eligibility standards for extra-curricular activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is making changes to student participation in extracurricular activities if they’re facing criminal charges.

“District leadership is reviewing procedures related to eligibility for participation in extracurricular activities,” a spokesperson with CMS said Friday.

In an interview Friday afternoon, the CMS Athletic Director Ericia Turner indicated a student-athlete was recently allowed to play with pending charges.

“My experience as a principal, athletic director, and coach lets me know that sometimes we have to make tough decisions and in this incident, we did not make the right call,” Turner said.

She says they are now reviewing eligibility for students with pending criminal charges.

“We will make it clear to our coaches and our athletic directors that we must uphold standards aligned to our student code of conduct. Moving forward, any student-athlete that is arrested or charged for a criminal offense will not be allowed to participate in athletics while the charges are pending.”

CMS says any student in violation of the Code of Student Conduct would be disciplined according to the code.

Page 6 of the 2021-2022 Code of Student Conduct expands on student participation in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities:

Any student subject to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s eight-semester rule who (1) is convicted of a crime classified as a felony under North Carolina or federal law, or (2) is adjudicated delinquent for an offense that would be a felony if committed by an adult, is not eligible to participate in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s sports program from the date of the conviction or adjudication of delinquency through the end of the student’s high school career. Pending appellate or other post-conviction review of the conviction or adjudication of delinquency does not affect the student’s immediate ineligibility.

