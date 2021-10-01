NC DHHS Flu
Warm start to October on the way

First Alert Weather: Cooler, more unsettled pattern arrives by next week
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly dry conditions will last through the weekend, but First Alert Days are in place for next week as a cold front moves back over the region!

  • Mostly dry end to the workweek
  • Warm, mostly dry weekend ahead
  • First Alert Days in place next week

After another cloudy and foggy start, most of the afternoon will feature a mix of sunshine and high cloud cover with high temperatures on either side of 80 degrees. As high pressure continues to take hold over the region out of the northeast, anticipate mostly dry conditions as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. The best chance of any shower activity will be over the mountains!

Weekend rain chances
Weekend rain chances(First Alert Weather)

Morning lows this weekend will be similar to this morning, dropping into the low 60s before quickly rebounding into the low-mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and only a few, stray showers.

By next week, a more unsettled pattern will return as a cold front slowly makes progress over the region. With periods of rain and storms increasing in coverage from Monday through Thursday, First Alert Days are in place for this time frame! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates regarding rain timing and amounts as we get closer.

Have a great end to your work week!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

