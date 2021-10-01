Terminations announced by Rowan County Emergency Services

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The reasons are not confirmed, but county officials have acknowledged the termination of two veteran officers with Rowan Emergency Services.

Lennie Cooper and Daniel Robinson were terminated on September 27, 2021, according to both Rowan Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress and Rowan County Manager Aaron Church.

When asked for further details, Church responded “in response to your questions, we generally are prohibited from discussing personnel matters. The EMS Division Chief and Battalion Chief position have not been filled.”

Both Cooper and Robinson were long serving employees with Rowan Emergency Services.

This story will be updated as new, confirmed information becomes available.

