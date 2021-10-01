Registered sex offender placed on Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man, already on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, is now on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.
Howard Daniel Hilton is now wanted on charges of a felony parole violation, second degree trespassing, injury to personal property, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Hilton, 47, was convicted in 2000 on eleven counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. His last published address was Longbriar Drive in Kannapolis.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Howard Hilton is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.
The full Most Wanted list can be seen here.
