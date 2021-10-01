NC DHHS Flu
Registered sex offender placed on Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

Howard Daniel Hilton, 47 is now on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list.
Howard Daniel Hilton, 47 is now on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis man, already on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, is now on the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list.

Howard Daniel Hilton is now wanted on charges of a felony parole violation, second degree trespassing, injury to personal property, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hilton, 47, was convicted in 2000 on eleven counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. His last published address was Longbriar Drive in Kannapolis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Howard Hilton is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

The full Most Wanted list can be seen here.

