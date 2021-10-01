NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Powerball jackpot rises to $635M due to ticket-buying surge

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. After nearly four months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $620 million. That makes it the 10th largest U.S. lottery prize ahead of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, night's drawing.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The giant Powerball jackpot got even bigger Friday as officials raised the estimated payout to $635 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The grand prize was increased from an earlier estimate of $620 million, reflecting a surge in sales from players attracted by the potential payoff. The more people who buy tickets, the larger the prize grows.

The jackpot is now the 10th largest ever, though still far less than the record $1.586 billion prize set in 2016.

While the jackpot increases, the chance of winning all that money remains miniscule, at one in 292.2 million. Those odds are the reason the jackpot has grown so large, as there have been 39 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot amount refers to the payout for winners who choose the annuity option, which provides 30 payments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Saturday’s drawing would be an estimated $450 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Ethan Govan, a 7-year-old who attended Stoney Point Elementary School, has died after...
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

Latest News

Over 100 students were outside Olympic High School protesting on Friday. It follows an alleged...
Dozens protest outside Olympic High following alleged sexual assault at the school
Two people have died after a plane and helicopter crashed near Chandler, Arizona. (Source:...
Helicopter, plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 dead
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger grabs a brew at a Charlotte dive bar, no one notices