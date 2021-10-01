NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Waterford Glen Loop
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon in south Charlotte.

Officers responded to an apartment complex around 3:30 p.m. on Waterford Glen Loop.

Police have not said what the cause of death is or if anyone is in custody.

Check back to wbtv.com for updates on this developing story.

