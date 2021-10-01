NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash

CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (Gray News) – More than $6.5 million in fake U.S. money was intercepted this week.

Customs and Border Protection officers seized a combined $6,511,294 in counterfeit currency that arrived in five parcels from Russia.

According to authorities, one of the packages had just around 3 million fake euros that converted to about $3,485,794 in U.S. dollars.

Another parcel had $2 million in fake $100 bills, while the other three packages had various amounts of counterfeit bills.

According to CBP, these parcels appeared on the manifest as “Play Money for Monopoly,” but the bills looked too similar to authentic money.

There are legal restrictions on the reproduction of banknote images that carry severe consequences under U.S. law.

“This is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to hurt our nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Edward Moriarty, CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia.

CBP says this seizure comes on the heels of another seizure that happened Sept. 7 by officers of nearly $100,000 in counterfeit euros and dollars.

U.S. Secret Service officials say counterfeiting currency is a lucrative business and is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism and attacks against the nation’s financial systems.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

Latest News

Vickie Morell
Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in DUI crash in Lancaster County, troopers say
This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
Visitors to Frank Liske Park are flocking to its newest feature—a Harmony in the Park playground.
County calls on groups to help beautify Cabarrus