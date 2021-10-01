Officer-involved shooting in Hickory leaves one injured, police say

This article has 222 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – An attempt to get a man to show his hands after pulling a gun on a lounge employee in Hickory ended with an officer-involved shooting, according to law enforcement.

Officials with the Hickory Police Department said officers were called to the Corner Pocket Lounge around 10:37 p.m. Thursday after the man, identified as 42-year-old Gregory Ray Cribb, pulled the gun on the employee.

Gregory Ray Cribb (Source: Hickory Police Department)

Officers said they found the man in the back parking lot and repeatedly told him to show his hands and come out from behind a dumpster.

According to the HPD, the officers tried to talk to the man for several minutes to get him to comply, “during which time he made several verbal threats towards the officers.”

The man then advanced the officers, who reacted and fired their weapons, striking the suspect, authorities said. EMS was contacted and the officers provided medical trauma care.

Cribb was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment and is currently in stable condition, according to the HPD.

Department officials said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to conduct an independent investigation of the incident.

The two officers involved, Ofc. Josh Null and Ofc. Richard Bortnick, have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, which is standard, according to the HPD.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.