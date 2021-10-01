Northeast Ohio schools warn about ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

NC DHHS Flu
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARROLLTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio School Safety Center issued a warning on Friday to educators about the October TikTok Challenge prompting students to “Slap a Teacher.”

In recent weeks, Northeast Ohio schools dealt with incidents of vandalism from the “devious lick” challenge.

[ Police warn of potentially illegal TikTok trend taking place at Rocky River-area schools ]

[ TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools ]

OSSC described the latest challenge as one that encourages students to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault.

It must be caught on camera or else the challenge attempt does not “count,” according to OSSC.

Some open-source media states that TikTok is addressing these trends by deleting and blocking the names of users associated with the challenges,” OSSC said. “It is being reported that TikTok is now directing associated hashtags to its Community Guidelines page. However, these videos can still be found on this platform by using variations of these terms or misspellings.

OSSC said several school administrators are working to inform parents of this new and upcoming trend and are speaking with students about the potential repercussions that could result if they participate.

One of those Northeast Ohio districts warning the community of this challenge is Carrollton Exempted Village School District.

Carrollton Middle and High School Principal David Davis sent out a letter to parents and guardians on Sept. 30 that said he was not proud that some Carrollton students accepted the devious licks challenge to “mess up or vandalize a restroom at your school” over the last month and as a result, are living with the consequences of their choices.

“Unfortunately, there are students that seemingly can’t resist the temptation to participate in some of these challenges - even though I believe that they have been raised better and know that these challenges are the wrong thing to do,” Davis said.

“Now that October is here, a new challenge awaits,” Davis warned. “I am asking for your support in encouraging your child not to participate in these social media antics. They will be disciplined for each and every offense which makes everyone unhappy.”

