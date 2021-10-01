NC DHHS Flu
Lexington Police: 16-year-old arrested for DUI after hitting school bus, another vehicle

A 16-year-old was arrested after hitting a Lexington One School District school bus and another...
A 16-year-old was arrested after hitting a Lexington One School District school bus and another vehicle, according to the Lexington Police Department.(KLTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 16-year-old was arrested after hitting a Lexington One School District school bus and another vehicle, according to the Lexington Police Department.

No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, is charged with driving under the influence, open container, and minor in possession of liquor. Officers say he was the at-fault driver during a crash on Sunset Boulevard at Hope Ferry Road.

The incident happened when the 16-year-old left his lane, entered the median, and crossed into the inbound lane, sideswiping the bus and another vehicle that was traveling inbound on Sunset Boulevard.

This incident is under investigation.

