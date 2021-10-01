‘He was a loving little boy’: Mother wants her 6-year-old son who died of COVID-19 to be remembered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools community is reeling after a first-grade student died from COVID-19.

6-year-old Ethan Govan, of Stoney Creek Elementary School, lost his battle with COVID-19 on September 19.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, there have been two pediatric deaths from the virus reported this year.

The first death was reported this past spring.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris tells WBTV they have information indicating that underlying conditions were factors in both deaths.

Sharon Huff, the mother of Ethan Govan, says she will never forget her son’s smile.

“He loved to have fun,” Huff said. “He didn’t let anything stop him or slow him down. He was just all around a very loving and sweet boy.”

She says he lived life to the fullest.

“He loved music, he loved to wrestle, he loved school, he loved superheroes,” she said. “He was just all around a very loving and sweet boy.”

Ethan’s Stoney Creek Elementary School principal sent a letter to parents, letting them know a student lost his life.

“There are situations where children are being exposed that don’t have the ability to fight this off, and we can see from last week how dangerous this virus can be,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told WBTV.

Harris says right now 30 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the United States are among children.

She still recommends in-person learning but says this highlights the importance of wearing a mask and getting children vaccinated once they become eligible.

“It is incredibly unfortunate in our community, and we all need to be part of the solution to keep things from happening like this in the future,” Harris said.

As Ethan’s mother prepares to lay her child to rest, she hopes his classmates will help to keep his precious memory alive.

“Just remember how much fun, and how much he enjoyed life, and let it live through them,” Huff said.

Harris says school staff is working with the elementary school children and parents to provide emotional support.

She also says parents with any concerns can call the health department.

A funeral will be held for Govan on Saturday.

