Good Question: Why do some people get more vaccine side effects then others?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Why are COVID vaccine side effects worse for some people? A viewer wanted to know and that’s Thursday night’s Good Question.

The viewers asked why she had many strong side effects from the second Moderna vaccine and whether it was because she weighed less than the average person?

We did some digging and we couldn’t find anything about weight affecting your side effects more, but we did find that a certain group of people do experience worse side effects.

Women.

A CDC report from February found that only about 7,000 out of the first 14 million people who got Moderna or Pfizer reported “adverse events” after their vaccine.

But 79 percent of them were women.

This isn’t anything new. In 2019, a study looking at CDC numbers found that, in general, women tend to have more side effects from vaccines.

The real mystery is why? Researchers don’t know for sure, but there are a few theories.

For one, it could be as simple as women being more likely to report having side effects than men.

Another theory is that the level of estrogen in women may lead to a more robust immune response.

”There are reports that females have a more stronger immune response from vaccines which leads to more side effects from the vaccines,” one doctor said. “Testosterone can be immunosuppressive, men have more testosterone in their system so that could cause less of an immune response.”

So, no research on weight being linked to your response... but, it could be your gender.

