Gastonia police searching for attempted jewelry theft suspect

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an attempted jewelry theft in Gastonia that may be related to a similar incident in Pineville.

Detectives say the man attempted to steal a bracelet valued at more than $3,600 Sept. 28 at a jewelry store in Gastonia. Officers responded to REEDS Jewelers inside Eastridge Mall just before 1 p.m.

The investigation determined that the suspect entered the store and asked to look at several bracelets in a display case. A store employee removed one of the bracelets and put it on his wrist to show the suspect. The suspect grabbed the bracelet and attempted to forcibly remove the bracelet from the employee’s wrist, knocking him down in the process. The suspect could not remove the bracelet and fled the store.

They believe the same person committed a similar theft at a jewelry store located inside the Carolina Place Mall in Pineville in July.

Security footage from a jewelry theft in Pineville (Provided photo)

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702. Residents may also call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward for a tip that leads to an arrest.

