Four drug-related arrests made at Lancaster, S.C. home

This article has 495 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 28 seconds.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A search warrant execution at a Lancaster County, S.C. home has led to four arrests and pending charges on two other people.

Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), and an agent with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) served the search warrant early Wednesday night at a home off Airport Road and found 13 people including Taylor Lynnette Glover, age 29, Charlene Denise Hall, age 42, Roger Allen Little, Jr., age 31, Freddrick Lamont Stevens, age 34, and Anthony David Wright, age 56, at the property, both inside and outside.

During the search, agents found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, buprenorphine, and alprazolam along with digital scales and smoking pipes in the home and in Glover’s purse in a car on the property.

Taylor Lynnette Glover (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Glover and Hall were arrested and charged with the substances found at the property.

Charlene Denise Hall (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Little was not charged with the drugs found but was wanted by the sheriff’s office on an unrelated warrant and was taken into custody.

Roger Allen Little Jr. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Stevens also was not charged with the drugs found but had outstanding warrants for other drug offenses.

Freddrick Lamont Stevens (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

Glover is charged with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana. She posted bonds totaling $5,620 and was released Thursday.

Hall was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute buprenorphine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of alprazolam, and four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance within proximity of a school or park. The home is near a child daycare center. Bonds totaling $10,000 were set, and Hall has not yet made bond.

Little was served with a warrant for breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 to $10,000. His bond was set at $10,000, which he has not yet posted.

Stevens was served with one warrant charging him with distribution of fentanyl and a second warrant charging him with distribution of fentanyl in proximity of a school or park for an incident that occurred earlier in September at the same location. Bond was set at $2,500 on each charge, and Stevens was released Thursday.

Wright was not arrested on the scene but faces the same charges as Hall and will be taken into custody at a later time.

Anthony David Wright (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

“This property has been a constant source of complaints of all kinds. We have served search warrants at this address at least three times, and our investigators have been there many times concerning property crimes. This seems to be a gathering place for folks who break the law, and we will keep going back as long as we have cause to do so,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.