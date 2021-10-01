First Alert: Warm start to October on the way

This article has 215 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly dry conditions will last through the weekend, but First Alert Days are in place for next week as a cold front moves back over the region.

More clouds than sun to wrap up the work week

Warm, mostly dry weekend ahead

First Alert Days in place next week

As high pressure continues to take hold over the region out of the northeast, anticipate mostly dry conditions as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. The best chance of any shower activity will be over the mountains! Clouds will linger again today, with a little more sunshine breaking through by the afternoon hours as highs reach near 80°.

Morning lows this weekend will be similar to this morning, dropping into the low 60s before quickly rebounding into the low-mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday.

By next week, a more unsettled pattern will return as a cold front slowly makes progress over the region. With periods of rain and storms increasing in coverage from Monday through Thursday, First Alert Days are in place for this time frame! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer.

Have a great end to your work week!

