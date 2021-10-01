NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Father of missing SC man says Petito case renewed interest in son’s case

The search for missing geologist Daniel Robinson continues in Buckeye after he disappeared...
The father of a missing Columbia geologist says the Gabby Petito case has renewed interest in his son’s case.(AZ Family)
By Lauren Adams
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The father of a missing Columbia geologist says the Gabby Petito case has renewed interest in his son’s case.

Daniel Robinson, 24, went missing on June 23 from a job site just outside Phoenix, Arizona.

David Robinson, Daniel’s father, said he’s made it his mission to find his son after the way the Buckeye Police Department was handling the case upset him.

WIS spoke with David Friday and he said he’s appreciative that they’re doing more now.

The Buckeye Police Department posted some pictures on their Facebook page showing they are searching desert mineshafts for Daniel.

Investigators say they used a robot equipped with a camera to search two mineshafts, one of them is more than 75 feet deep. They conducted targeted searches this week in an effort to locate him. David said he and his volunteer crews already searched that area.

Police say they also searched the area where Daniel’s car was found. Investigators focused on locations where volunteer search crews reported their tracking dogs had previously alerted. Unfortunately the follow-up searches did not yield any evidence of Daniel.

David said that he’s expecting a lot of volunteers for their search Saturday.

“We had over 2,000 show up for the last one. I’m grateful,” said David. “We expect at least 1,000 tomorrow, and we’ll prepare for that.”

A private investigator, hired by David, determined Daniel’s wrecked Jeep was driven 11 miles after its initial crash and started more than 40 times after that collision.

If you would like to help, visit https://pleasehelpfinddaniel.com/.

Buckeye Police urge anyone with information to call (623) 349-6400.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Ethan Govan, a 7-year-old who attended Stoney Point Elementary School, has died after...
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

Latest News

Some NKY students destroying school bathrooms for TikTok challenge
S.C. school district warns after elementary student follows through with ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
TikTok challenge
Northeast Ohio schools warn about ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge
Camino Center conducted the survey to determine the impact COVID-19 had on the local Hispanic...
Community Conversation: Survey details the impact of COVID-19 on the Hispanic community in Charlotte area
Amber Alert issued after ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted...
Amber Alert issued after N.C. ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect believed to have abducted 2-year-old son