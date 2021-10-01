Evening Update: Warm and muggy weekend, with more rounds of rain next week

This article has 274 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 22 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A stray shower is possible this weekend, yet most folks will stay dry.

High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-80s this weekend. A First Alert has been issued for next week, with daily chances for rain Monday through Thursday.

Stray shower this weekend, with low to mid-80s.

First Alert: Monday through Thursday, with daily rain chances.

Back in the mid to upper 70s later next week.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy, mild, and sticky, with a few sprinkles possible. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 60s near Charlotte to the lower 50s in Boone.

This weekend will feature partly cloudy skies, with a stray shower possible, mainly confined to the mountains. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

It looks like a pleasant forecast for Saturday's Pink Cupcake Walk at Truist Field. (Source: WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued Monday through Thursday, with daily chances for rain and a few storms. Average temperatures will range from 75 to 80 degrees for the early to mid part of next week.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Central Atlantic, posing no direct impacts to the United States. Hurricane Sam has winds of 150 mph and is expected to remain a major hurricane into the weekend.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Victor, with winds of 65 mph. Victor is expected to dissipate in the Central Atlantic next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend ahead!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.