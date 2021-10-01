Driver charged after motorcyclist killed in DUI crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

This article has 194 words with a read time of approximately 58 seconds.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another arrested in a DUI crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on U.S. 521 near Edgewater Corporate Parkway in the Indian Land area.

Troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash that happened late Thursday night in the Indian Land community. (Source: WBTV)

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2015 Acura Sedan were traveling south on U.S. 521 when the Sedan rear-ended the motorcycle and caused the driver to be thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

According to the SCHP, the driver then ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned several times.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

Troopers said the driver of the Sedan, identified as 41-year-old Vickie Morell, of Fort Mill, was arrested and charged with felony DUI involving death. She was not injured in the crash and booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center awaiting bond, according to the SCHP.

Authorities were still on the scene around 5:45 a.m. Friday, as the crash remains under investigation.

