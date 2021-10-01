Dozens protest outside Olympic High following alleged sexual assault at the school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 100 students took part in a protest Friday morning at a Charlotte high school.

The protest happened outside of Olympic High School. It comes after a girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the school last month.

Happening Now: well over 100 Olympic High School students are protesting outside of the school. This comes after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted at Olympic High School in Charlotte a couple of weeks ago. CMPD Launched an investigation and charged a 15 yo pic.twitter.com/Rbnw1WFmoo — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) October 1, 2021

A 15-year-old boy, who was known to the victim, was located and interviewed by detectives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s sexual assault unit, police said.

At the end of the interview, the 15-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery, according to law enforcement.

During Friday’s protest, several signs were held up by students that had such slogans as “No means no” and “Consent is key.”

Students are protesting this morning at Olympic High School. Some seniors tell me they were speaking out against alleged sexual assault at the school when it got unruly @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/l4JkMn1wZn — Nikki Hauser (@NikkiHauser) October 1, 2021

