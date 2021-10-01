NC DHHS Flu
Dozens protest outside Olympic High following alleged sexual assault at the school

It comes after a girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted at the school last month.
By Courtney Cole and Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 100 students took part in a protest Friday morning at a Charlotte high school.

The protest happened outside of Olympic High School. It comes after a girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the school last month.

A 15-year-old boy, who was known to the victim, was located and interviewed by detectives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s sexual assault unit, police said.

At the end of the interview, the 15-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery, according to law enforcement.

During Friday’s protest, several signs were held up by students that had such slogans as “No means no” and “Consent is key.”

