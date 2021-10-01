Dozens protest outside Olympic High following alleged sexual assault at the school
It comes after a girl told authorities she was sexually assaulted at the school last month.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than 100 students took part in a protest Friday morning at a Charlotte high school.
The protest happened outside of Olympic High School. It comes after a girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted at the school last month.
A 15-year-old boy, who was known to the victim, was located and interviewed by detectives in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s sexual assault unit, police said.
At the end of the interview, the 15-year-old was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery, according to law enforcement.
Related: CMPD: Teen charged after girl says she was sexually assaulted at school
During Friday’s protest, several signs were held up by students that had such slogans as “No means no” and “Consent is key.”
Stay with WBTV for more on this story.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.