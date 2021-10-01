NC DHHS Flu
County calls on groups to help beautify Cabarrus

Apply now for Active Living & Parks grants
Visitors to Frank Liske Park are flocking to its newest feature—a Harmony in the Park playground.
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Visitors to Frank Liske Park are flocking to its newest feature—a Harmony in the Park playground.

The musical playground project is one of 323 funded through Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Matching Incentive Grants. Local organizations are encouraged to submit ideas for the next round of grant funding. The deadline to apply is October 8 at 5 p.m.

The incentive grant program encourages non-profit groups to provide more adequate recreation facilities in their communities. The grants provide up to 50 percent of the actual project cost, based on the amount approved by the commission.

Examples of groups that can apply for funds are parent-teacher organizations, civic clubs, athletic or recreation associations, and boosters clubs.

The grants have helped secure funding for projects that include the creation or renovation of nature and fitness trails, playgrounds, disc golf courses, picnic shelters, press boxes, concession stands, ballfields, basketball/tennis/volleyball courts, and gardens.

In the time since COVID-19 began, families have spent time close to home and in public park spaces. Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks officials believe the community will have new ideas on ways to utilize spaces previously overlooked and hope the grants help bring those ideas forward.

“Matching Incentive Grant projects fill our community with life and energy,” said Active Living and Parks assistant director Byron Haigler. “The grants address a range of needs that have changed since the pandemic began. We’re grateful for our partners and are proud to support their investment in projects that will improve quality of life.”The location of the improvement must be on property owned by Cabarrus County, Cabarrus, or Kannapolis boards of education, a municipality within the County or property leased to the County for a minimum of 15 years. Projects on school property must be consistent with the respective school system’s long-range plans. Projects on park property must be consistent with the department’s long-range plans. The property on which the project is located must remain unlocked and open to the public.

The Active Living and Parks Commission will entertain application presentations at its October 21 meeting. The commission will submit its recommendations to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, which will award grants for the 2022 fiscal year.

For more information or to receive an application, call 704-920-3488 or visit //cabarruscounty.us/alp and scroll down to Matching Incentive Grants.

