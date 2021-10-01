NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Person killed in west Charlotte neighborhood, homicide investigation underway

The incident happened on Clydesdale Terrace near the corner of Ambassador Street, just before 6 p.m.(Pexels)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in a west Charlotte neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident happened on Clydesdale Terrace near the corner of Ambassador Street, just before 6 p.m.

One person was killed but police have not identified that person.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said detectives are conducting a homicide investigation at the scene.

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

