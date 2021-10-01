Carolina Landmarks: Lupie’s serving up hearty chili, mac ‘n cheese and cornbread for more than 30 years

NC DHHS Flu
Lupie’s has been serving up hearty chili, mac ‘n cheese and cornbread for more than 30 years
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lupie’s is a Charlotte cafe’ that has stood the test of times.

It’s one of Carolina’s Landmarks.

On Your Side Tonight shows how they’ve made it work for so long.

Owner Lupie Duran says she started the café in 1987.

“When I chose this neighborhood, I was like told that I wasn’t in the right space,” Duran said. “I was lucky enough to have the support of Mrs. Greer that lived behind me at the time, and Mrs. Patterson, who had the greenhouse across the street. They were the mothers of the neighborhood, instructed people to support us and to welcome us to their neighborhood.”

Duran handed the restaurant over to her daughter Larkin, who has been running the restaurant.

Larkin Duran credits her mother for making “amazing business decisions” throughout.

Lupie Duran continues to do all the baking and listen to all the complaints.

“She’s made amazing business decisions like buying this building which is one of the things that got us through COVID, not having to pay a mortgage or rent,” Larkin Duran said. “COVID was very tough but it was amazing to see the support from all of our regulars. We couldn’t have made it without them.”

Larkin Duran said the business continued to persevere through COVID despite changes to staffing and its business hours.

“We kind of adapt to the situation but seems like we’ve made it through it,” Larkin Durant. “It’s like putting a puzzle back together after COVID and trying to figure out, you know, who we need to hire, what needs to be done.”

Larkin Duran says she continues to be amazed by her mother to keep the café' running strong. “We’ve gone through all kinds of changes over the years ups downs,” Larkin Duran said. “It amazes me, like what she’s accomplished and how hard she’s worked to hold on to it. The reason that I work as hard as I do is that I want to continue her legacy with this place.”

