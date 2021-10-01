NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Beasts of NL East: Braves beat Phils for 4th straight title

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have captured their fourth straight NL East championship. Ian Anderson turned in another dominant pitching performance, while Jorge Soler and Austin Riley hit solo homers that powered the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After an up-and-down season marred by injuries and legal issues, the Braves won their 21st division title since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

They’ll face the Milwaukee Brewers in a best-of-five division series that begins Oct. 8. The Phillies came into the series with a chance to take over first with a sweep. Instead, they were the ones who got swept.

Copyright 2021 ASSOCIATED PRESS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
Sen. Richard Burr proposes bill to tax scholarships of college athletes who earn money from name, image, likeness
Presidents Cup golf tournament comes to Charlotte in 2022
Presidents Cup golf tournament comes to Charlotte in 2022
The next game still on the schedule has Catawba hosting Carson-Newman on October 9th.
COVID-19 forces cancellation of second straight football game for Catawba College
Conversation with UNC Charlotte Chancellor Gaber about importance and future of athletics at...
Conversation with UNC Charlotte Chancellor Gaber about importance and future of athletics at school