NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Houston school says no students hurt in shooting

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston said Friday that one person was in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary said on Facebook that someone opened fire inside the school but that no students were hurt.

Authorities have not said whether any adults were hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 a.m.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is one of a network of public charter schools across Houston. Grades six through 12 attend the school, according to its website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Ethan Govan, a 7-year-old who attended Stoney Point Elementary School, has died after...
‘Sad and shocked.’ CMS elementary student dies after bout with COVID-19
An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the...
The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

Latest News

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential...
Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running ‘700 Club’
President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19