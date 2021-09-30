WBTV earns “Best Newscast”, 14 other RTDNAC & AP nominations for News excellence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, the RTDNAC (Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas) announced the finalists for their 2021 awards competition. WBTV News is proud to have been nominated 15 times for different categories across the board, including nominations from the Associated Press.

Context: According to their site, the RTDNAC is “a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

The full lineup of nominations can be viewed here.

Winners will be announced online on October 30, 2021. Good luck to all of the nominees!

RTDNAC Nominations for WBTV News include:

Best Newscast – WBTV: WBTV News at 11:00 – Molly Grantham, Maggie Contreras, Alex Giles, Ron Lee, Courtney Cole

Consumer/Economic – WBTV: Essential Housing – Jamie Boll, Jess Dyer, Kevin Marlow

– WBTV: Utility Underwhelming – David Hodges

Hard News Feature – WBTV: A Mission on a Mission – Gregory Simpson

Light Feature – WBTV: Farm to Front Porch: Pumpkin Production in North Carolina – Kristi O’Connor

Original Digital Video – WBTV: WBTV News Now Desk: Rock Hill Arrests Extended Coverage – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Morgan Newell, Abby Theodros, Sharonne Hayes

Outstanding News Operation – WBTV

Special Report – WBTV: Watauga County Funeral Special – Maria Delgado, Jess Dyer, Lee Roberts, Ray Faulkenberry

Use of Social Media – WBTV: WBTV News Now: Snake Season in the Carolinas – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Andrew Barnett

AP Freedom of Information Award – WBTV: WBTV Investigates – Corey Schmidt, David Hodges, Nick Ochsner

TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year (TV I) – WBTV: David Hodges

TV News Producer of the Year (TV I) – WBTV: Jack Vandertoll

TV News Reporter of the Year (TV I) – WBTV: Chandler Morgan

» Also worth noting, one of the newest additions to the WBTV News team, Nikki Hauser, has been nominated for their work at our Gray Television sister station, WITN.

Hard News Feature – WITN: Burn Survivor Returns Home – Nikki Hauser

