NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Vacant church in west Charlotte engulfed in flames

The fire broke out Thursday morning on Old Dowd Road
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a vacant church in west Charlotte.

The fire broke out Thursday morning on Old Dowd Road.

When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters said a collapse zone was established around the structure for firefighter safety.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Left: Donald Bridges; Right: Dion Lowman
Over 100 grams of meth valued at nearly $25K seized, two arrested in Caldwell Co. bust, authorities say

Latest News

Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Fire at vacant west Charlotte church
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at vacant church in west Charlotte
A missing father and son from Lincoln County have been located.
Missing Lincoln Co. father, son found in Georgia, authorities say
The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer.”
Nick Cannon to pay off N.C. HBCU students’ debt upon graduation