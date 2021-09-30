Vacant church in west Charlotte engulfed in flames
The fire broke out Thursday morning on Old Dowd Road
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a vacant church in west Charlotte.
When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames and smoke.
Firefighters said a collapse zone was established around the structure for firefighter safety.
Officials have not said how the fire started.
