Vacant church in west Charlotte engulfed in flames

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a vacant church in west Charlotte.

The fire broke out Thursday morning on Old Dowd Road.

When firefighters arrived, the church was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters said a collapse zone was established around the structure for firefighter safety.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.