Two named storms continue to move through the Atlantic

First Alert Weather: Both Sam and Victory will stay over the ocean
Tropical overview
Tropical overview(First Alert Weather)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The tropics remain active as we wrap up the month of September. Tropical Storm Victor is the newest to form and will likely remain at tropical storm strength through the weekend. By the start of next week, Victor will have likely weakened to a tropical depression.

Sam is also out in the Atlantic Ocean as a major hurricane and is forecast to retain major hurricane status even as we wrap up the workweek. Although gradual weakening is expected, Sam will likely remain a hurricane through the start of next week.

Fortunately, both Sam and Victor will stay out over the ocean and are not expected to bring any direct local impacts to our area! As hurricane season continues, be sure to stay tuned for frequent updates.

