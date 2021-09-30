Thursday Night Tropical Update: Tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Sam continues to churn in the Central Atlantic, away from land, as a category 4 hurricane, with winds of 145 mph, and a movement to the northwest at 14 mph. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through the weekend, and stay away from land. Even though Hurricane Sam will not have any direct impacts to the U.S. East Coast, it could create a rough surf through early next week.

Sept. 30 Tropical Weather Outlok (WBTV)

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Victor, which is expected to stay in the Central Atlantic, and dissipate by early next week. Victor has winds of 45 mph, with a movement to the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

