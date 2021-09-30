Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 84 acres of hardwoods on the Uwharrie River in Randolph County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Three Rivers Land Trust: Alongside the Uwharrie River lies 84 acres of mature hardwood forest, all of which are now conserved by the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust. With almost ¾ of a mile of frontage along the Uwharrie River, a high-quality watershed, this property is full of scenic views and even has rare mussels on site.

The section of the Uwharrie River that the Cranford property is located along is a popular stretch of water for paddlers, as there are rapids and rocky outcrops that are fun to navigate. Fishermen also utilize this section of river, as it is well known as a great place for catching smallmouth bass.

This property is located on Lou Cranford Road, a longtime family-owned area. Linda, David, and Christi Cranford wanted to ensure that the property would be around for future generations to enjoy, which is why they went to Three Rivers Land Trust. Christi Cranford remarked, “It has been a pleasure working with Three Rivers and I am happy that I can put the land in conservancy so it can be around for generations to come.”

“We are elated to be able to conserve this property with the Cranford family,” stated Director of Conservation Crystal Cockman. “This conservation easement is also located near another 202 acres of property conserved by TRLT. Protecting the Uwharrie River and providing public access to it has been a long-term focus of our organization. We have worked hard to conserve land in the Uwharries, one of the most biodiverse areas left in the Piedmont.”

“Permanently protecting almost ¾ of a mile of stream frontage on the Uwharrie River is a fantastic accomplishment. This was able to be accomplished because of generous, conservation-minded landowners,” said TRLT Executive Director Travis Morehead. “We are so glad to have worked with the Cranford family to conserve this property’s amazing hardwood forest and help the Cranford’s achieve their conservation goals.”

Special thanks to Fred and Alice Stanback, who contributed funding towards making this project possible.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in our conservation mission, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

To become a member and support TRLT in their conservation mission, please contact Nicky Black, Membership and Events Coordinator, at 704-647-0302 or nicky@threeriverslandtrust.org.

