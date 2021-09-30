NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘They are everything’: Fans excited as Rolling Stones look to rock Charlotte

The city has been ready for one of the biggest rock bands in history
By Paige Pauroso
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the Rolling Stones are performing at an outdoor venue in Charlotte.

The city has been ready for one of the biggest rock bands in history.

The Rolling Stones are performing Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. The last time they played a concert there was in 1997 when the stadium was named Ericsson Stadium.

For so many fans this isn’t just a concert.

Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium

It’s one of the best days of their lives.

There were some attending their first Rolling Stones concert and some who are seeing them for the 24th time.

Some were even here for their first concert ever.

Whoever you ask, there’s a lot of excitement uptown Charlotte for fans looking good a little “Satisfaction.”

Thursday’s concert is the first at Bank of America Stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I honestly feel like a little kid on Christmas morning,” a fan said. “I’m so excited.”

The Rolling Stones to rock Bank of America Stadium in stadium’s first concert since pandemic began

Dozens started to line up early in the morning.

For many, this isn’t their first rodeo. They said they feel like they’re “Waiting on a Friend.”

“This is my fourth time actually,” a Stones fan told WBTV. “I’m already starting to cry. They are everything. I literally have Keith Richards tattoo’d on me.”

Roy drove through the night from Long Island to be here for his 24th show.

He wanted to be the first through the doors, thinking “Time Was On My Side.”

“I wanted to be number one,” he said. But “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

“But I wasn’t,” Roy said.

It’s not easy to get this show on the roll.

It was canceled once already during the height of the pandemic.

Mega fan Jay Gestwicki has seen 20 Rolling Stone concerts, and he thought he was “Out of Time” to see them live again.

“We all knew the world changed,” Gestwicki said. “I thought that well may be it.”

But he’s Happy he held out hope for their return to the stage.

“People know, I kept saying, they’re going to play this fall,” Gestwicki said. “I literally made bets with friends and said they’re playing this fall.”

Musician Josh Daniel plays a lot of Rolling Stones in his sets here in Charlotte.

He played them during his porch concerts during the pandemic.

For him, heading back to see one of his favorite bands feels like “Going Home.”

“I wondered during COVID, are concerts a thing of the past?” Daniel said. “I kinda wondered, are my kids going to be able to go to concerts like we did and not worry? .it’s a lot more hopeful and I’m glad we can gather safely again and i feel like it’s been extra sweet coming back to it.”

Daniel even made stickers for the concert that he’s going to pass out to fans with the iconic Rolling Stones logo, but with a Charlotte twist.

There’s a City of Charlotte crown logo on the tongue.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
The fire was reported on Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Forestcliff Ct. NE.
One person dies in Concord house fire, officials say
The incident happened in the area of Old Pineville Road north of Woodlawn Road.
Some riders concerned over safety after shooting in light rail train
Demor Brooks Mugshot
Man arrested for entering Union County school bus, berating students about treatment of his child
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium
Mick Jagger enjoys night out in Charlotte ahead of Rolling Stones show at Bank of America Stadium

Latest News

Combined with a cold snap last week, the color show accelerated and there’s been a marked...
Leaves changing color quickly in North Carolina mountains as October moves in
This week, Simms went to his first day of school. He's in 4K.
SC boy who got cards in hospital goes to first day of school
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members
An excerpt from the inspection report of University Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center...
State cites Charlotte nursing home after live maggots found in resident’s wound
Fire at vacant church...
Vacant church in west Charlotte catches fire, suffers $550K in damage