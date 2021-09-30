‘They are everything’: Fans excited as Rolling Stones look to rock Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in more than 20 years, the Rolling Stones are performing at an outdoor venue in Charlotte.

The city has been ready for one of the biggest rock bands in history.

The Rolling Stones are performing Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. The last time they played a concert there was in 1997 when the stadium was named Ericsson Stadium.

For so many fans this isn’t just a concert.

It’s one of the best days of their lives.

There were some attending their first Rolling Stones concert and some who are seeing them for the 24th time.

Some were even here for their first concert ever.

Whoever you ask, there’s a lot of excitement uptown Charlotte for fans looking good a little “Satisfaction.”

Thursday’s concert is the first at Bank of America Stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I honestly feel like a little kid on Christmas morning,” a fan said. “I’m so excited.”

Dozens started to line up early in the morning.

For many, this isn’t their first rodeo. They said they feel like they’re “Waiting on a Friend.”

“This is my fourth time actually,” a Stones fan told WBTV. “I’m already starting to cry. They are everything. I literally have Keith Richards tattoo’d on me.”

Roy drove through the night from Long Island to be here for his 24th show.

He wanted to be the first through the doors, thinking “Time Was On My Side.”

“I wanted to be number one,” he said. But “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

“But I wasn’t,” Roy said.

It’s not easy to get this show on the roll.

It was canceled once already during the height of the pandemic.

Mega fan Jay Gestwicki has seen 20 Rolling Stone concerts, and he thought he was “Out of Time” to see them live again.

“We all knew the world changed,” Gestwicki said. “I thought that well may be it.”

But he’s Happy he held out hope for their return to the stage.

“People know, I kept saying, they’re going to play this fall,” Gestwicki said. “I literally made bets with friends and said they’re playing this fall.”

Musician Josh Daniel plays a lot of Rolling Stones in his sets here in Charlotte.

He played them during his porch concerts during the pandemic.

For him, heading back to see one of his favorite bands feels like “Going Home.”

“I wondered during COVID, are concerts a thing of the past?” Daniel said. “I kinda wondered, are my kids going to be able to go to concerts like we did and not worry? .it’s a lot more hopeful and I’m glad we can gather safely again and i feel like it’s been extra sweet coming back to it.”

Daniel even made stickers for the concert that he’s going to pass out to fans with the iconic Rolling Stones logo, but with a Charlotte twist.

There’s a City of Charlotte crown logo on the tongue.

